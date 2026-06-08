Foreign Minister: Not a single day’s disruption has occurred in Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia projects

Istanbul, June 8, AZERTAC

"During today's discussions, we had the opportunity to review the progress of projects implemented among our three countries since our last meeting. We also conducted an extensive exchange of views on newly launched initiatives and potential future directions in light of contemporary global trends, while addressing shared challenges," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, during press statements following the 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia held in Istanbul.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that against the backdrop of rising international and regional tensions, the region, situated along the vital transit corridor between Europe and Asia, acutely feels the impact of surrounding global processes.

Emphasizing that the collaborative agenda between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia remains highly robust, the minister underscored that not a single day's disruption has occurred in the operation of joint projects.

He further noted that through the active participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the strategic importance of the energy, transport, and trade corridors connecting East and West has increased significantly in the current global climate.

Following the conclusion of the 10th trilateral meeting, the foreign ministers signed the Istanbul Declaration.

Gunel Karatepe