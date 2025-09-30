Foreign Ministers of Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt issue joint statement

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, September 30, AZERTAC

The Foreign Ministers of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt have welcomed U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in his ability to chart a path toward peace.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the ministers emphasized the importance of partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. They welcomed President Trump’s announcement regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people, and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his statement that he would not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministers affirmed their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and relevant parties to finalize the agreement and ensure its implementation, in a manner that guarantees peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

They reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures the unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid, prevents displacement of Palestinians, facilitates the release of hostages, establishes a security mechanism safeguarding all parties, guarantees full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza, and creates a path toward a just peace based on the two-state solution - under which Gaza would be fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law - considered essential for achieving regional stability and security.