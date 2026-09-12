Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan: Consultation held under mandate of Belém Mission to 1.5 Troika

Baku, September 12, AZERTAC

The fourth Climate Week of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the parallel Baku Climate Action Week were held at the Baku Convention Center from September 7 to 11, hosted and organized by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the outcomes of the events.

A total of 68 events were organized during the week, with nearly 2,700 participants registered from more than 140 countries.

Alongside delegations from states, representatives of various international organizations, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and academia also participated in the events.

As part of the UNFCCC Climate Week, eight mandated meetings were held on various aspects of the international climate agenda arising from decisions of the Conference of the Parties. The program also included events organized by the COP30 and COP31 Presidencies and a number of sessions held as part of the UNFCCC Implementation Forum.

In parallel, as part of Baku Climate Action Week, Azerbaijan organized a total of 37 events in line with the COP29 Presidency Action Agenda, as well as on other topical issues.

In addition, in accordance with the relevant mandate adopted at COP30, a consultation was held under the mandate of the Belém Mission to 1.5 Troika on the implementation of National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The consultation was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Brazil, Türkiye and Australia, which held the COP29, COP30 and COP31 Presidencies, respectively.

UNFCCC Climate Weeks are hosted on a rotational basis among the UN regional groups. Of the two UNFCCC Climate Weeks held in 2026, the first was organized in April in the Republic of Korea in the Asia-Pacific region, while the second was held in Azerbaijan in the Eastern European region.