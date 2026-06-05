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Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan releases statement on drone Attack on ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Sea of Azov

Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan releases statement on drone Attack on ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Sea of Azov

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

During the late hours of last night, two foreign cargo ships whose crews included a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens came under drone attack in the Sea of Azov. The vessels do not belong to the Azerbaijani state, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in response to media inquiries regarding the incident.

Hajizada noted that information received from the Russian side indicates that five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack. The injured have been hospitalized in the city of Yeysk.

"Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating on this matter with the relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan, our country's diplomatic missions, and the competent authorities of the respective countries regarding this matter. Several employees of our embassy in Russia have departed for the scene. The condition of our citizens, their repatriation, and the provision of necessary consular assistance remain under close attention.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added.

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