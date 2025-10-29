Foreign parliamentary speakers pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 29, participants of the international conference "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World" marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The delegation, including Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis; Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan; Fayzali Idizoda, Speaker of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Tajikistan; Mircea Abrudean, Chairman of the Senate of Romania, and other parliamentary officials, first paid tribute to the memory of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, placing a wreath at his grave.

They also commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves. They also placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Parliamentary Speakers then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment of the city.