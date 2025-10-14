The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Global efforts to halt deforestation are falling far short, according to a major new report that finds the world is nearly two-thirds off track to meet its zero-deforestation targets by 2030, according to Euronews.

The Forest Declaration Assessment 2025 – released today by a coalition of research groups and NGOs – reveals that 8.1 million hectares of forest were permanently lost last year, an area roughly half the size of England. That figure exceeds the annual limit needed to meet 2030 goals by more than three million hectares.

It is even higher than the rate of loss recorded in 2021, when world leaders renewed their pledge to end deforestation.

“Every year, the gap between commitments and reality grows wider,” says Erin Matson, one of the report’s lead authors. “Forests are non-negotiable infrastructure for a livable planet. Continued failure to protect them puts our collective prosperity at risk.”

The findings come just weeks before COP30 climate talks in Belém, Brazil, the first UN summit to be held in the Amazon, where the future of global forest finance will be a central issue.

When world leaders signed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use in 2021, they vowed to end forest loss and restore 350 million hectares of degraded land by the end of the decade.

The new analysis shows that global forest loss remains 63 per cent off target. In fact, deforestation is also accelerating in key regions.

Fires alone wiped out 6.7 million hectares of forest in 2024, much of it in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. Those blazes released an estimated 3.1 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gases, nearly 150 per cent of the annual emissions from the United States energy sector.

“Research shows that degraded forests are more likely to be deforested [in the future],” says Ivan Palmegiani of Climate Focus, one of the research partners.

“Yet because degradation is harder to track than outright clearance, [it often goes] undetected or poorly reported.”

While climate negotiators have long stressed the importance of protecting forests, the report argues that financial incentives still overwhelmingly favour their destruction.

Between 2017 and 2022, international public finance for forest protection averaged just €5 billion per year – barely 1.4 per cent of the €353 billion in subsidies that continue to flow annually to forest-destroying industries such as large-scale agriculture, mining and logging.

“Efforts to protect forests don’t stand a chance as long as our economic system keeps rewarding quick profits from forest destruction,” said Franziska Haupt, a partner at Climate Focus.

“Too often we see only surface-level solutions – such as tree-planting campaigns or voluntary commitments with no follow-through – that look good on paper but do nothing to change the underlying system.”

The authors also flagged a lack of unity for its part in holding back meaningful change.

“When leaders do make genuine efforts to stop forest loss, whether through supply chain engagement or passing a new regulation, they often do so in isolation,” Haupt adds.

But there are reasons for encouragement. The report reveals that there are signs of momentum in some countries and regions.

Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil has succeeded in sharply reducing Amazon deforestation since 2023. The country is also pushing new initiatives to reform global forest finance, including a proposed Tropical Forest Forever Facility that would make private investment in tropical forests easier and less risky.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo has adopted its first national land-use planning law, which recognises community land rights and extends environmental safeguards across much of the Congo Basin rainforest, a natural carbon sink.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups
  • 14.10.2025 [18:03]

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

Cities unite behind cultural preservation
  • 14.10.2025 [18:02]

Cities unite behind cultural preservation

US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect
  • 14.10.2025 [15:49]

US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild
  • 14.10.2025 [15:46]

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild

Deputy UN chief pays tribute to Beijing’s key role in advancing women’s rights
  • 14.10.2025 [15:46]

Deputy UN chief pays tribute to Beijing’s key role in advancing women’s rights

International Labor Organization could face job losses if US does not pay dues
  • 14.10.2025 [15:08]

International Labor Organization could face job losses if US does not pay dues

Death toll climbs to 64 in Mexico as floods devastate 5 states
  • 14.10.2025 [15:05]

Death toll climbs to 64 in Mexico as floods devastate 5 states

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December
  • 14.10.2025 [14:04]

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype
  • 14.10.2025 [13:00]

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

  • [18:03]

Cities unite behind cultural preservation

  • [18:02]

Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore

  • [18:00]

Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy

  • [17:52]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with representatives of international organizations in New York

  • [17:48]

Baku hosts conference on “Venezuela, Latin America and Caribbean – Zone of Peace”

  • [17:47]

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

  • [17:32]

Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500

  • [17:29]

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!

  • [17:21]

Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

  • [17:17]

Minister: UK Government to upgrade its bilateral relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships

  • [17:05]

Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North-South International Transport Corridor infrastructure

  • [16:57]

Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project

  • [16:27]

Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens

  • [16:06]

Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists

  • [16:04]

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025

  • [16:00]

US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect

  • [15:49]

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild

  • [15:46]

Deputy UN chief pays tribute to Beijing’s key role in advancing women’s rights

  • [15:46]

Energy Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan rises more than fourfold in first half of year

  • [15:45]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation

  • [15:38]

International Labor Organization could face job losses if US does not pay dues

  • [15:08]

Parliamentary speakers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s NDMA

  • [15:08]

Death toll climbs to 64 in Mexico as floods devastate 5 states

  • [15:05]

Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye adopt Islamabad Declaration

  • [14:34]

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation organizes international festival in Kazakhstan

  • [14:18]

OSCE Minsk Group set to be officially dissolved in December

  • [14:04]

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 54 more families to Shushakand and Tazabina villages of Khojaly district

  • [13:54]

Expert: Azerbaijan's digital transformation will be achieved through rapid implementation of 4IR technologies

  • [13:51]

Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy

  • [13:23]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, and Chairman of Judges Union honored with International Association of Judges medal

  • [13:03]

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

  • [13:00]

Communiqué adopted at Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral meeting

  • [12:52]

Trade, debt and investment at the heart of upcoming UN meeting, as global unpredictability hits people’s livelihoods

  • [12:49]

Explosion during farmhouse eviction kills 3, injures 13 in northeastern Italy

  • [12:32]

Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage highlighted in Sofia

  • [12:30]

Kazakhstan increases its oil and gas production

  • [12:30]

Baku hosts 30th Caspian Construction Week

  • [12:20]

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 laid groundwork for the implementation of Global Stocktake

  • [12:17]

President of Pakistan receives Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament speakers

  • [12:12]

President: It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • [11:55]

President of Azerbaijan: Karabakh is evolving as a 21st-century area of sustainable development

  • [11:47]

Azerbaijan men’s team takes lead at European Chess Championship in Georgia

  • [11:45]

Pakistan urges Taliban regime to form inclusive, representative government in Afghanistan

  • [11:28]

Sofia–Brussels flights cancelled on Tuesday due to strike

  • [11:25]

Azerbaijani Army conducts comprehensive measures to transfer to autumn-winter operation mode

  • [11:23]

To the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh”

  • [11:18]

Azerbaijani judokas conclude Lima Grand Prix with seven medals

  • [11:14]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate

  • [11:08]

Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets

  • [10:54]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:38]

Welcoming continued implementation of ceasefire in Gaza, Secretary-General says

  • [00:18]

Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference, El-Sisi says

  • 13.10.2025 [23:58]

Trump highlights resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at Middle East Peace Summit

  • 13.10.2025 [23:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

Trump thanks Turkish President Erdogan for help in brokering Gaza ceasefire

  • 13.10.2025 [21:20]

Trump ‘only one’ capable of achieving peace in region, says Egyptian president

  • 13.10.2025 [21:13]

Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

  • 13.10.2025 [21:10]
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Orders issued by Armenian armed forces’ leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT VIDEO

Coordination assembly of "Unity-2025" joint exercise held, Defense Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [19:44]

Azerbaijani, Iranian deputy prime ministers explore topical issues on cooperation agenda

  • 13.10.2025 [19:36]

New Wi-Fi tech can accurately identify individuals without devices, warn scientists

  • 13.10.2025 [19:14]

Trump arrives in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to attend Gaza peace summit

  • 13.10.2025 [19:09]

Islamabad hosts 3rd trilateral meeting of speakers of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish parliaments

  • 13.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan explore enhancing cultural cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [18:29]

Injured Barcelona star Olmo major doubt for Clásico

  • 13.10.2025 [18:15]

Trump thanks Arab and Muslim nations for supporting the safe rebuilding of Gaza

  • 13.10.2025 [17:57]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

  • 13.10.2025 [17:47]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings

  • 13.10.2025 [17:42]

Baku hosts meeting between Azerbaijani and Russian deputy prime ministers

  • 13.10.2025 [17:30]

GBA products named Time’s best inventions of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [17:18]

“ASAN Khidmet” delegation participates in experience exchange program in UAE

  • 13.10.2025 [17:05]

Osaka Expo wraps up with closing ceremony

  • 13.10.2025 [16:55]

Baku hosts trilateral Azerbaijan–Russia–Iran meeting on transport, energy and customs cooperation

  • 13.10.2025 [16:54]

Speaker of Milli Majlis: Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood by each other

  • 13.10.2025 [16:46]

OIC extends condolences to Qatar over deaths of Amiri Diwan members in Sharm el-Sheikh

  • 13.10.2025 [16:43]

Azerbaijani tea traditions showcased in Tallinn

  • 13.10.2025 [16:31]

Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

  • 13.10.2025 [16:15]

® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives

  • 13.10.2025 [16:08]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Zangezur Corridor will become a vital transport link in Eurasia

  • 13.10.2025 [15:53]

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows by 1.3 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • 13.10.2025 [15:45]

AzerGold CJSC delegation undertakes business trip to Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins Turkic music festival in Kazakhstan

  • 13.10.2025 [15:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 71st Annual Session of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

  • 13.10.2025 [15:00]

Bulgarian News Agency's network enables comprehensive coverage of all Bulgarian municipalities, says Director General

  • 13.10.2025 [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Cultural Center in Rome hosts LUISS Political Science Students

  • 13.10.2025 [14:55]

Pakistan to regulate presence of Afghan nationals in line with international norms: Foreign Ministry

  • 13.10.2025 [14:48]

Iran proposes full digitization of freight documentation along North-South Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:13]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Cargo volumes to rise via North-South International Transport Corridor

  • 13.10.2025 [14:11]

Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

  • 13.10.2025 [13:57]

Current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations discussed in Barcelona

  • 13.10.2025 [13:53]

October 13 marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

  • 13.10.2025 [13:20]

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

  • 13.10.2025 [13:19]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims' Board, U.S. officials discuss peace and interfaith dialogue in South Caucasus

  • 13.10.2025 [13:18]

President Ilham Aliyev honors Azerbaijan’s railway workers

  • 13.10.2025 [13:17]

FIFA U20 World Cup: Spain and US eliminated as France and Argentina reach semi-finals

  • 13.10.2025 [13:15]

® Kapital Bank receives the “Great Place to Work” certification for the third time

  • 13.10.2025 [13:06]

® Azercell’s cybersecurity team achieves great success at CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge!

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

  • 13.10.2025 [13:01]

Azerbaijan men’s team defeats Hungary on Day 7 of European Team Chess Championship

  • 13.10.2025 [12:59]