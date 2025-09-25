Former British MP: In recent years, Azerbaijan's energy policy has increasingly focused on renewables
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
“Hosting a prestigious event such as COP29 is a clear reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to this field. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of energy security in his remarks. Energy remains a key factor in the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan,” said David Duguid, former member of the British Parliament, during the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue.
Noting that in recent years, Azerbaijan has placed particular emphasis on renewable sources in its energy policy, David Duguid added: “The development of solar and wind energy projects, along with the designation of Karabakh and East Zangezur as “green energy zones,” are significant steps in this direction. The goal is not only to strengthen the country’s energy security but also to achieve economic diversification and environmental sustainability. Azerbaijan also supports the advancement of green energy within the international cooperation and strives to contribute to the global climate agenda”.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN
- 24.09.2025 [21:32]
International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [20:52]
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss cultural collaboration
- 24.09.2025 [20:27]
Tashkent hosts computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025
- 24.09.2025 [20:03]
Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair
- 24.09.2025 [19:54]
Azerbaijani and Serbian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement
- 24.09.2025 [19:44]
Liverpool prepare new deal for record-breaker after historic derby moment
- 24.09.2025 [19:42]
Amazon to close its UK grocery stores
- 24.09.2025 [19:28]
Baku to host 2nd AZHAB Forum
- 24.09.2025 [18:53]
Azerbaijan to support African countries in climate diplomacy
- 24.09.2025 [18:47]
Projects initiated by Azerbaijan discussed with World Bank Regional Director
- 24.09.2025 [18:41]
Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia
- 24.09.2025 [18:28]
SAP and OpenAI partner to launch sovereign OpenAI for Germany
- 24.09.2025 [18:21]
Azerbaijan, Serbia explore trade, investment and energy cooperation
- 24.09.2025 [17:53]
Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan
- 24.09.2025 [17:48]
Azerbaijan and Hungary ink cultural cooperation program
- 24.09.2025 [17:30]
Baku hosts inauguration of ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025
- 24.09.2025 [17:28]
Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations
- 24.09.2025 [17:19]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit kicks off in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [16:52]
Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN
- 24.09.2025 [16:46]
Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games
- 24.09.2025 [16:30]
Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Laos sign MoU
- 24.09.2025 [15:13]
Lachin hosts meeting of Working Group on Environment
- 24.09.2025 [15:09]
Azerbaijan, Albania hold political consultations
- 24.09.2025 [14:45]
Uzbekistan aims to become upper-middle-income country by 2030: president
- 24.09.2025 [14:35]
Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day celebrated in Baku
- 24.09.2025 [14:30]
Bulgaria and US University sign agreement on rare Earth elements exploration
- 24.09.2025 [14:27]