Former British MP: In recent years, Azerbaijan's energy policy has increasingly focused on renewables

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“Hosting a prestigious event such as COP29 is a clear reflection of Azerbaijan’s commitment to this field. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of energy security in his remarks. Energy remains a key factor in the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan,” said David Duguid, former member of the British Parliament, during the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue.

Noting that in recent years, Azerbaijan has placed particular emphasis on renewable sources in its energy policy, David Duguid added: “The development of solar and wind energy projects, along with the designation of Karabakh and East Zangezur as “green energy zones,” are significant steps in this direction. The goal is not only to strengthen the country’s energy security but also to achieve economic diversification and environmental sustainability. Azerbaijan also supports the advancement of green energy within the international cooperation and strives to contribute to the global climate agenda”.