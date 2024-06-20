Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish new memoir unleashed: ‘Stand by for My Thoughts’

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to publish a memoir, according to People.

On June 20, HarperCollins Publishers announced that Johnson’s memoir, Unleashed, will be released this fall. The book will detail Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, a role which he served from July 2019 to Sept. 2022, as well as the “big decisions” made during his time in power.

Unleashed will cover the challenges that rose throughout Johnson’s tenure, including how he “nearly died” from COVID-19, as well as how his administration dealt with riots and crime. The book will also detail the 2019 shift in U.K. politics that occurred with Johnson’s election.

Unleashed has at its center Johnson's belief that the United Kingdom “is an extraordinary country and should have an exceptional future,” per a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“I am honored that HarperCollins is publishing my personal account of the huge realignment that took place in UK politics in the last 15 years — and what may lie ahead,” Johnson said in a statement. “So stand by for my thoughts on Britain's future to explode over the publishing world like a much shaken bottle of champagne.”

Prior to resigning from the role of Prime Minister in 2022, Johnson served as Foreign Secretary, Mayor of London and Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, amongst other roles. He is also an award-winning journalist and author of a nearly a dozen books, including the bestselling 2014 biography of Winston Churchill, The Churchill Factor.

“Unlike most top politicians, Boris Johnson is also a writer,” said Arabella Pike, director of William Collins Publishing. “His book, Unleashed is compulsively readable, stuffed to the brim with serious reflections on his time in office but written with his charismatic trademark wit, his vivid use of language and stories galore. We are delighted to be publishing this autumn.”

Unleashed will be published in the U.S. on Oct. 15 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.