Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Trophy dedicated to "The Land of Fire"

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

The trophy awarded to the winners of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 has captured attention with its unique national design.

The official award, designed by the famous design company Pininfarina, symbolizes the recognition of Azerbaijan as the “Land of Fire”.

Inspired by the traditional patterns of Garabakh carpets, the official trophy reflects the deep-rooted heritage and craftsmanship of the country. These motifs symbolize both aesthetic beauty and a tribute to Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy.

The design incorporates flames, highlighting Azerbaijan's reputation as the "Land of Fire". Elements from the “Khan Garabakh” motif embody speed, movement and the circuit, blending the dynamic spirit of Formula 1 with national heritage.

The trophy will be presented to the winners after the final race on September 21.