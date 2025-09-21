Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 kicks off in Baku

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 started in Baku on Sunday, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen on pole position.

The race is set to thrill fans today as 10 teams, each with two drivers, prepare to battle on the track.

The drivers will complete 51 laps of the demanding Baku City Circuit in a race against within a time limit of two hours.

As the qualifying round showed yesterday, Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a blistering performance to secure the top spot, earning him pole position for the main race. Williams driver Carlos Sainz showed impressive pace to qualify in second place, while Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson rounded out the top three.