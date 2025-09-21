Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 successfully wraps up in Baku

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 has been held in Baku.

First, Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 officially opened with a spectacular ceremony, during which the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

This year, the national anthem was performed by the world-renowned singer and People's Artist Alim Gasimov, and Fergana Gasimova. Their unique and powerful performance was complemented by a spectacular stage composition and visuals that symbolized the tricolor flag and the national symbol, the eight-pointed star.

Following the opening ceremony, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 started, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen on pole position.

10 teams, each with two drivers, completed 51 laps of the demanding Baku City Circuit in a race within a time limit of two hours.

Among the longest tracks in the Formula 1 calendar, the Baku circuit has 20 turns. Starting at Freedom Square, it loops around the Government House, covers a 2.2 km route through the Old City to reach the Maiden Tower, and returns via Neftchilar Avenue. The 51-lap track, designed by acclaimed German architect Hermann Tilke, runs counterclockwise. Its widest point measures 13 meters, while the narrowest sections, including turns 7 and 8 in the Old City, are 7.6 meters.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull become winner of the Formula Azerbaijan Grand Prix, crossing the finish line first to claim the top spot on the podium. Mercedes' George Russell secured a strong second-place finish, followed by Carlos Sainz from Williams, who completed the podium in third.

The celebration continued with the awards ceremony for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 winners, accompanied by the national anthems of the UK and the Netherlands.

The awards were presented by Head of the Baku Executive Authority Eldar Azizov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, and CEO of Baku City Circuit Operations Company Magsud Farzullayev.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, started on September 19, saw the first free practice session on the opening day, with Lando Norris of McLaren finishing on top, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari was fastest in the second session.

In the third practice session on September 20, Lando Norris topped the timesheets, but it was Max Verstappen who claimed pole position during the qualifying round.

Round 1 of this year’s F1 season, the Australian Grand Prix weekend took place between March 14–16. The season, with consequent stops in China, Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United States (Miami), Italy (Imola), Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, the UK, Belgium, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Italy (Monza), will conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 6-8.

After 17 Grands Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' standings with 324 points, followed by his teammate Lando Norris with 299 and Max Verstappen in third place with 255.

Meanwhile, with 623 points, McLaren leads the Constructors' Championship.

Mercedes and Ferrari are locked in a battle for second with 290 and 286 points, respectively. The rest of the field is rounded out by Red Bull (272), Williams (101), RB (72), Aston Martin (62), Kick Sauber (55), Haas (44), and Alpine (20).

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix also featured the Formula 2 races in Baku, with 11 teams and two drivers each competing for the championship. The action-packed weekend kicked off on September 19 with Alex Dunne of Rodin setting the fastest time in the free practice session, and Jak Crawford from DAMS claiming pole position in qualifying. Dino Beganovic was unstoppable in Saturday's Sprint, earning his first victory in FIA Formula 2 from second on the grid, before Crawford returned to the top of the podium, winning the feature race and becoming the winner of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Since 2016, Azerbaijan has hosted this prestigious motorsport event. The inaugural race, dubbed the European Grand Prix, was won by Germany’s Nico Rosberg. Subsequent winners include Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez (Mexico), Max Verstappen (Netherlands), and Oscar Piastri (Australia). The 2020 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.