Foundation stone laid for fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha

Shusha, May 9, AZERTAC

On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on the details of the new residential complex.

As part of the fourth residential complex project in Shusha, the construction of 16 buildings is planned, covering a total area of 6.2 hectares. A total of 274 apartments, ranging from one to five rooms, will be built. Necessary social infrastructure will also be developed within the residential complex area.

Following Shusha’s liberation from occupation on November 8, 2020, large-scale construction and restoration processes began. Today, the city is being restored while preserving its historical character and cultural heritage, once again welcoming its native residents. To date, 376 families, totaling over 1,409 former displaced persons, have returned to Shusha.

It is worth noting that 23 buildings, consisting of 450 apartments, have already been handed over to residents. In the next phase, the implementation of three more projects is planned. Under a public-private partnership framework, 10 residential complexes are being constructed along the city’s central street, including a hotel, office buildings, and other facilities.