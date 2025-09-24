Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Museum of Modern Art in New York

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

On September 23, Leyla Aliyeva, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were briefed about the museum.

Since its establishment in 1929, MoMA has preserved and exhibited some of the world’s most valuable works of art. Founded with the support of the Rockefeller family, the museum is today one of the most prestigious art institutions globally. Its collection spans paintings, photography, sculpture, architectural designs, films, and electronic media works. Visitors can view masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, and Henri Matisse. The museum’s library and archive also serve as invaluable resources for researchers, housing thousands of books, files, and documents, making MoMA a significant academic center.