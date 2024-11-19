Founder of Global Institute: We must turn the Caspian Sea into a hub of development, cooperation and security

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“We know that the Caspian Sea is suffering from the effects of climate change. The challenges it faces are enormous, including pollution and the drop in sea levels,” said Nidal Salim, Director and Founder of the Global Institute for Water Environment and Health (GIWEH), during the international NGO forum on Caspian Sea ecology.

Emphasizing the importance of taking action to protect the Caspian Sea, Salim stressed the need for regional collaboration. “We must transform the Caspian Sea into a hub of development, cooperation, and security. There are many opportunities to achieve this, including the region's natural resources, the stable economy of Caspian countries, and the involvement of young people,” he emphasized.