France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

France beat Austria 1-0 Monday in a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group D match, Anadolu Agency reports.

Austrian Maximilian Wober's header went into his own net to give France the lead in the 38th minute at Dusseldorf Arena.

French star Kylian Mbappe wasted a chance to double the lead as Austrian goalie Patrick Pentz's timely intervention blocked his attempt in the 45th minute, just before the half-time whistle.

Mbappe missed another goal when one on one against Pentz in the 55th minute.

Mbappe had to come off with a nose injury after missing another goal chance in the 85th minute. But before he was substituted, he was shown a yellow card because he entered the field before his treatment was completed.

After the Blues missed many chances to extend their lead, the match ended 1-0.

France are just behind the Netherlands with three points and a goal difference, while Austria are in fourth spot without any points in the Group D standings.