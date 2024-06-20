France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

New York, June 20, AZERTAC

The Baku Initiative Group organized an information session for participants and media representatives ahead of the conference on combating colonialism, which will be held on June 20 at UN headquarters in New York.

Elgun Hajiyev, head of department at the Baku Initiative Group said that the conference themed “Towards Independence and Fundamental Freedoms: C24's Role in Ending Colonialism,” will bring together representatives from the territories colonized by France and the Netherlands, as well as more than 40 officials, leaders of independence movements, decolonization experts, MPs and researchers. He noted that the purpose of organizing the conference is to support the just struggle of peoples suffering from neo-colonialism, and to provide them support in this field in line with norms and principles of international law. Elgun Hajiyev also emphasized that some invited persons will not be able to join the event.

“The reason for this is that the French government has not allowed them to depart from their own airports. We believe this is a form of pressure. However, the fact that they were not allowed to leave will have no negative impact on our struggle. We always support the fair fight of the colonies,” he added.

Furthermore, the event participants provided an insight into the challenges faced by respective territories, including the violation of human rights by the colonial powers and the new colonial tendencies. They underscored that the conference to be held would play a very essential role in amplifying their voices to the global community.

The speakers, including New Caledonia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mickael Forrest and Professor of Sustainable Development and Decolonization at the University of Brazil Luis Felipe emphasized that New Caledonia is experiencing very tough times, describing the happenings as a violence.

Vice-President of Bonaire Human Rights Organization James Finies also highlighted the importance of the conference in terms of ensuring their voices are heard on the international stage.

Malahat Najafova

AZERTAC special correspondent

New York