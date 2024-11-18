The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

France pulled off a 3-1 upset against Italy on Sunday as Adrien Rabiot delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice in Group A2 of the UEFA Nations League, according to Anadolu Agency.

Rabiot opened the scoring with an early header in the second minute thanks to a brilliant corner-kick delivery from Lucas Digne at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

In the 33rd minute, Digne curled in a free kick from a distance which hit goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and the crossbar before finding the back of the net, making it 2-0.

The strike has been officially recorded as Vicario's own goal.

Two minutes later, Italy closed the gap to one goal as Andrea Cambiaso finished from close range, making it 2-1.

In the 65th minute, Rabiot scored once again on a header, assisted by Digne, to give France a 3-1 lead.

With 13 points, France finished at the top of Group A2, edging out Italy on goal difference.

Both France and Italy have secured their spots in the quarterfinals.

Third-place Belgium and fourth-place Israel finished with four points each after six games.

Sunday's results are as follows:

Latvia vs. Armenia: 1-2

North Macedonia vs. Faroe Islands: 1-0

Austria vs. Slovenia: 1-1

England vs. Republic of Ireland: 5-0

Finland vs. Greece: 0-2

Norway vs. Kazakhstan: 5-0

Israel vs. Belgium: 1-0

Italy vs. France: 1-3

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

AKAF organizes rowing action in connection with COP29
  • 17.11.2024 [22:51]

AKAF organizes rowing action in connection with COP29

Fatih Terim praises Baku`s hosting of major global event
  • 16.11.2024 [19:26]

Fatih Terim praises Baku`s hosting of major global event

Barcelona President visits COP29 pavilions
  • 16.11.2024 [19:23]

Barcelona President visits COP29 pavilions

COP29: Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative launched
  • 16.11.2024 [15:27]

COP29: Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative launched

Two Azerbaijani judokas crowned European champions in Poland
  • 16.11.2024 [13:53]

Two Azerbaijani judokas crowned European champions in Poland

Türkiye to host Wales in Nations League showdown on Saturday
  • 16.11.2024 [12:35]

Türkiye to host Wales in Nations League showdown on Saturday

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in boxing match
  • 16.11.2024 [12:27]

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in boxing match

Famous Turkish manager Fatih Terim arrives in Azerbaijan
  • 15.11.2024 [20:37]

Famous Turkish manager Fatih Terim arrives in Azerbaijan

Three Azerbaijani U23 judokas reach finals of European championships in Poland
  • 15.11.2024 [20:36]

Three Azerbaijani U23 judokas reach finals of European championships in Poland

Uruguayan senator: Extreme weather conditions adversely affect not only the climate but also health

  • [10:49]

COP29 is a great success for Azerbaijan, says Kyrgyz company CEO

  • [10:47]

France upset Italy 3-1 as Adrien Rabiot scores twice

  • [10:18]

Germany's Vice Chancellor arrives in Azerbaijan

  • [10:08]

AKAF organizes rowing action in connection with COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [22:51]

Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of FC Barcelona

  • 17.11.2024 [22:12]

Discussions held on infrastructure projects for developing Azerbaijan's water management system

  • 17.11.2024 [21:35]

COP29 Parliamentary Meeting concludes in Baku

  • 17.11.2024 [20:37]

Azerbaijan Army holds events on 17 November - National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [20:26]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Meets with First Deputy Speaker of Russian Federation Council

  • 17.11.2024 [20:20]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Uzbek counterpart

  • 17.11.2024 [20:01]

Martin Chungong: I see decisions made at COP29 as a strong message to the entire world

  • 17.11.2024 [19:14]

Azerbaijan and Albania discuss parliamentary cooperation

  • 17.11.2024 [18:58]

COP29 panel urges women to lead in climate action

  • 17.11.2024 [18:20]

COP29 Discussion: Efforts to safeguard health and food security amid climate change

  • 17.11.2024 [17:20]

Final document of Parliamentary Meeting approved as part of COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [17:04]

COP29 discussion: Harnessing technology and ensuring fair access in the fight against climate change

  • 17.11.2024 [16:57]

Civil society representatives protest against Frank Pallone in Baku

  • 17.11.2024 [16:12]

President Ilham Aliyev met with ICESCO Director-General VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [16:02]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Kuala Lumpur Mayor VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:55]

President Ilham Aliyev met with Presidents of International Canoe, Rowing, and Dragon Boat Federations VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:22]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. delegation led by member of House of Representatives VIDEO

  • 17.11.2024 [15:21]

Carpets addressing sustainability challenges unveiled at COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [14:08]

Kenyan participant: Azerbaijan’s efforts in organizing COP29 are remarkable and noteworthy

  • 17.11.2024 [13:26]

Discussions held on promoting a comprehensive and equitable approach to climate action at COP29

  • 17.11.2024 [13:10]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [12:45]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on National Revival Day

  • 17.11.2024 [11:30]

Nepal delegate: We expect adequate climate finance from developed countries

  • 17.11.2024 [11:13]

Representatives of Azerbaijani NGO subjected to violence on orders of U.S. congressman issue a statement

  • 16.11.2024 [23:49]

Leyla Aliyeva attends roundtable discussions on Caspian Sea protection

  • 16.11.2024 [21:08]

COP29 participant: If we delay action on climate change, we will suffer a lot

  • 16.11.2024 [21:03]

November 16 marks International Day for Tolerance

  • 16.11.2024 [20:58]

Minister: Agreement was reached at COP29 to raise climate finance commitments to $170 billion at COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [20:49]

First Day of Parliamentary Meeting at COP29 in Baku concludes

  • 16.11.2024 [20:24]

Azerbaijan–initiated "Culture for Climate" presented as part of COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [20:21]

Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change: COP30 achievement depends on COP29 success

  • 16.11.2024 [20:15]

COP29: Indian participant hails high-level logistics services and excellent organization

  • 16.11.2024 [20:14]

Baku hosts Climate Science Olympiad award ceremony as part of COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [20:13]

Azerbaijan and Greece discuss cooperation in maritime transport

  • 16.11.2024 [20:11]

Session on improvement of grid infrastructure and energy storage for renewable energy integration held during COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [19:57]

Milli Majlis meeting highlights role of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan cooperation in addressing climate change

  • 16.11.2024 [19:45]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace sign MoU

  • 16.11.2024 [19:44]

Fatih Terim praises Baku`s hosting of major global event

  • 16.11.2024 [19:26]

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister holds discussions with his Belgian counterpart and Head of German Wind Energy Association

  • 16.11.2024 [19:24]

Barcelona President visits COP29 pavilions

  • 16.11.2024 [19:23]

Hikmet Hajiyev speaks on France’s and Armenia’s absence from COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [19:22]

President of Italian Space Agency: I have high expectations for Baku-hosted COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [18:56]

“Climates and Carpets” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • 16.11.2024 [18:48]

SAP director: Azerbaijan should use artificial intelligence much more

  • 16.11.2024 [18:47]

Nepalese eco-activist: I hope that the decisions made at COP29 will support climate protection

  • 16.11.2024 [18:14]

Assistant to the President: Had it not been for occupation and aggression, Azerbaijan could have achieved more in green transformation

  • 16.11.2024 [18:08]

Member of Austrian National Council: We should regularly benefit from our experiences at COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [18:03]

Hikmet Hajiyev: The theses voiced by President Ilham Aliyev at COP29 reflect the views of developing countries in particular

  • 16.11.2024 [17:49]

Jordanian media highlights COP29 in Baku

  • 16.11.2024 [17:33]

Chair of UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues: We can protect our lives by ensuring normal conditions on our planet

  • 16.11.2024 [17:30]

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

  • 16.11.2024 [17:30]

To His Eminence Mr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders

  • 16.11.2024 [17:29]

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 16.11.2024 [17:23]

Discussions on "Carbon Capture: Innovation for a Cleaner Future" held at COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [17:21]

COP29 Presidency hosts inaugural Digitalization Day

  • 16.11.2024 [17:12]

China Intercontinental Communication Center reps meet with colleagues from Azerbaijan`s Media Development Agency

  • 16.11.2024 [17:09]

From Sadhguru, Founder of the Isha Foundation

  • 16.11.2024 [17:03]

COP29 discusses Role of SMEs in Green Economy

  • 16.11.2024 [17:03]

Strategic cooperation agreement signed between NIO automobile company and Green Car LLC

  • 16.11.2024 [17:02]

Representative of the South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation: key element in combating climate change is collaboration

  • 16.11.2024 [16:45]

Tulia Ackson: We want our governments to implement commitments made at such conference

  • 16.11.2024 [16:04]

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture, Head of International Council of Museums explore cooperation

  • 16.11.2024 [15:47]

COP29 event explores path to Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

  • 16.11.2024 [15:38]

Azerbaijan’s deputy minister: Our target is to create EWS up to 2027 as effective adaptation measure

  • 16.11.2024 [15:32]

COP29: Football Clubs Alliance for Climate Initiative launched

  • 16.11.2024 [15:27]

Ghana’s representative: I am optimistic that COP29 discussions will significantly contribute to climate change efforts

  • 16.11.2024 [15:26]

COP29 President visits Azerbaijan's NGO pavilion

  • 16.11.2024 [15:24]

‘COP29 is a key platform for addressing issue of financial allocation to mitigate climate change impacts’

  • 16.11.2024 [15:11]

COP Truce: A Call for Global Unity to address Climate and Conflict

  • 16.11.2024 [15:04]

SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to ten schools and kindergartens in Bulgaria

  • 16.11.2024 [15:01]

Early warning of onset of heat waves significantly reduced number of ambulance calls with diagnosis of heat and sunstroke, says minister

  • 16.11.2024 [14:48]

Finance community supports renewable hydrogen project

  • 16.11.2024 [14:43]

Azercosmos hosts Summit of Space Agency Leaders as part of COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [14:39]

Today's meeting will help prepare concrete measures for protecting Caspian Sea, says First Deputy Speaker of Russian Federation Council

  • 16.11.2024 [14:35]

IRENA and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy formally launch Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy

  • 16.11.2024 [14:31]

Baku hosts Second High-Level Meeting of Ministers of Culture as part of COP29

  • 16.11.2024 [14:22]

UNIDO and Climate Club officially launch Global Matchmaking Platform (GMP) for Industrial Decarbonisation

  • 16.11.2024 [14:20]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister: EWS processes should be based on and guided by best available science and technologies

  • 16.11.2024 [14:16]

COP Truce Appeal unveiled

  • 16.11.2024 [14:06]

COP29: UN climate chief urges G20 to make climate its priority

  • 16.11.2024 [13:58]

Two Azerbaijani judokas crowned European champions in Poland

  • 16.11.2024 [13:53]

COP29 discusses contribution of youth to digital climate revolution

  • 16.11.2024 [13:52]

Climate Advisor Morten Østergaard Stigel: COP29 in Baku is really well-organized

  • 16.11.2024 [13:48]

UNESCO official hails Azerbaijan’s hospitality and professional organization of major global events

  • 16.11.2024 [13:46]

Bulgarian President Radev comments on changing climate, bilateral relations with Azerbaijan

  • 16.11.2024 [12:45]

Türkiye to host Wales in Nations League showdown on Saturday

  • 16.11.2024 [12:35]

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in boxing match

  • 16.11.2024 [12:27]

Azerbaijan and ECO discuss cooperation in combating climate change

  • 16.11.2024 [12:12]

UN lauds Azerbaijan’s efforts in combating landmine threat

  • 16.11.2024 [11:42]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister meets with NATO Assistant Secretary General

  • 16.11.2024 [11:38]

Azerbaijan, UN Office on Drugs and Crime explore prospects for cooperation

  • 16.11.2024 [11:30]

AZAL and CarbonClick discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions in aviation

  • 16.11.2024 [11:28]

Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation agenda

  • 16.11.2024 [11:15]

FM Bayramov meets with Maldivian counterpart

  • 16.11.2024 [11:13]

Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease

  • 16.11.2024 [11:08]