French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Paris, October 10, AZERTAC

Influential French media outlets have published articles highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to the reports, Russia took responsibility for downing an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in December last year.

The articles posted by the national and regional print media of France, as well as TV channels and radio emphasized that the Russian President Vladimir Putin made statement in this regard, claiming that the Russian side will do everything that is required in such tragic situations in terms of compensation for the incident, resulting in loss of life of 38 people.

The reports also quoted President Vladimir Putin saying that the investigation is nearing completion, and we can now talk about the general causes of this tragedy, this catastrophe. It is connected with a number of circumstances. “We also discussed this topic afterwards. Of course, the Russian side will do everything that is required in such tragic situations in terms of compensation. A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of all officials,” the Russian President added.

The articles highlighted the details of the crash of the AZAL passenger aircraft, which was en-route to Grozny, hit by the Russian air defense systems, and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special correspondent