French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has resigned, less than a day after his cabinet was unveiled, according to BBC News.

"The conditions were not fulfilled for me to carry on as prime minister," Lecornu said on Monday morning, and criticised the unwillingness by political parties to reach compromises.

The Elysée palace made the announcement after Lecornu met President Emmanuel Macron for an hour on Monday morning.

The shock move comes only 26 days after Lecornu was appointed prime minister following the collapse of the previous government of François Bayrou.

Parties across the board in the National Assembly had fiercely criticised the composition of Lecornu's cabinet, which was largely unchanged from Bayrou's, and threatened to vote it down.

Several parties are clamouring for early elections and some are calling for Macron to go - although he has always said he will not stand down before his term ends in 2027.

"The only wise thing to do now is to hold elections," said Marine Le Pen of the hard-right National Rally (RN).

"The joke's gone on long enough. French people are fed up. Macron has put the country in an extremely difficult position," she added.

The decision on how to proceed now rests with Macron, who must surely be asking himself how long this political charade can be allowed to go on.

He has three options. He can appoint another prime minister. He can once again dissolve the National Assembly. Or he can resign himself.

The last is the least likely, while the first would be his natural choice.

However, who now could he name to form a government? Lecornu – the ultimate Macron loyalist – was seen as his last resort, but now he too has failed.

He could appoint a Socialist, on the basis that the left deserves a go at government - but a Socialist administration would itself not take long to fall.

So the logic must surely be for option two: for new legislative elections.

The result would probably be a rout for the pro-Macron centre, and a big victory for the hard-right of Marine Le Pen. But when every other recourse fails, few avenues remain.

Various French media reported that Macron was not expected to make a statement on Monday, leaving questions swirling over what his next move to break the impasse will be.

Lecornu, a former armed forces minister, was France's fifth prime minister in under two years.

In his brief speech outside the Hôtel de Matignon, the prime minister's residence, which he only occupied for less than a month, Lecornu sharply criticised the "partisan appetites" of political factions, who he said "are all behaving as if they had an absolute majority".

"I was ready for compromise but all parties wanted the other party to adopt their programmes in their entirety," he said.

"It wouldn't need much for this to work," he added, saying, however, that parties needed to be more humble and "to cast some egos aside".

French politics has been highly unstable since July 2024, when Macron called for snap parliamentary elections in a bid to achieve a clear majority following a bruising loss for his party in the European Parliament vote.

Instead the elections resulted in a hung parliament divided into ideologically opposed factions deeply at odds with one another and unwilling to work together.

This has made it difficult for any prime minister to garner the necessary support to pass any bills.

Michel Barnier was appointed prime minister last September but was ousted within three months.

The government of his successor François Bayrou's too was voted down after nine months after parliament refused to back his austerity budget, which aimed to slash government spending by €44bn ($51bn; £38bn).

France's deficit reached 5.8% of its GDP in 2024 and its national debt is 114% of its GDP. That is the third highest public debt in the eurozone after Greece and Italy, and equivalent to almost €50,000 per French citizen.

Stocks fell sharply on the Paris exchange after the news of Lecornu's resignation broke on Monday morning.