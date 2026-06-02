From Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of your country's Independence Day, it gives me great pleasure, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Sudan, to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and sincere wishes for continued progress, prosperity, and well-being for your friendly nation. I also wish Your Excellency abundant health and enduring happiness.

This auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to reaffirm the depth and strength of the fraternal ties that unite the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I take this moment to express my commitment to further enhancing and consolidating our bilateral cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests and shared aspirations of our two nations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan