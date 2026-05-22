From Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my congratulations to you and, through you, to the Government and people of your country.

I express my hope that the friendly relations between our two countries will be further strengthened and developed in accordance with our mutual interests.

Sincerely,

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea