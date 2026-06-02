From Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and on my own behalf, I extend our warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 108th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Min Aung Hlaing

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar