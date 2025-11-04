From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and best regards on the occasion of your country’s Victory Day and National Flag Day.

I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly Government and people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I extend to Your Excellency my deep respect and esteem.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia