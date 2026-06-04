From Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you,

I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and best regards on the anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain