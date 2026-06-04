From Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President.

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations and best wishes.

I wish Your Excellency robust health, and the people of Azerbaijan continuous development and prosperity.

With highest consideration and esteem,

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani,

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar