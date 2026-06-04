From Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

We are delighted to extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this opportunity, we express our pleasure in hailing the strong bonds of friendship that unite our countries and peoples, and emphasize our intention to further strengthen these relations for our mutual interests.

Your Excellency, we wish you long life, robust health, and the friendly people of your country continued progress and prosperity.

Best regards,

Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait