From Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Honorable Mr. President,

I am pleased to express my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and the Government of Azerbaijan and the friendly people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity.

Please accept the assurances of my highest respect and esteem for Your Excellency.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates