From Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of your friendly country. Taking this opportunity, I wish for the continuous development of the strong ties existing between our friendly countries and peoples.

Your Excellency, I express my wishes for your long life and robust health, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah

Amir of the State of Kuwait