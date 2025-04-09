From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President.
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.
I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity.
Respectfully,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates
Ruler of Dubai