From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates

Ruler of Dubai