From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I convey my warmest congratulations to you, and wish Your Excellency good health, long life and success.

On this joyous occasion, I pray Allah the Almighty to grant the Republic of Azerbaijan and your friendly people continued progress, prosperity, and to the Islamic Ummah and the entire humanity abundance.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait