From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you a long life, robust health, and success, and the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity.

Respectfully,

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait