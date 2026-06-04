From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the anniversary of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you a long life, robust health, and success, and the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people continued progress and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait