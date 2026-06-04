From Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of your friendly country, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and on my own behalf, I convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere greetings and congratulations filled with best wishes.

I wish you robust health and wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity. I also express my hope for the further strengthening and development of the friendly relations between our two countries.

With highest consideration and esteem,

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani,

Amir of the State of Qatar