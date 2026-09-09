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Galatasaray look to overcome poor European away form at Sporting

Galatasaray look to overcome poor European away form at Sporting

Baku, September 9, AZERTAC

Galatasaray begin their UEFA Champions League campaign Wednesday against Sporting at José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, with the Turkish champions looking to build on last season's run while trying to overcome a difficult recent record away from home in Europe, according to Daily Sabah.

Galatasaray earned direct entry after winning the 2025-26 Süper Lig title, their fourth consecutive championship.

They are appearing in the competition for the 19th time and will play in the 36-team league phase for the second straight season.

Sporting are also unbeaten this season and have home advantage, along with a strong record against Turkish opposition.

Galatasaray reached the Champions League round of 16 last season after collecting 10 points from eight league-phase matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool, Bodø/Glimt, Ajax, Union Saint-Gilloise, Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

They then eliminated Juventus in the knockout playoff before losing to Liverpool in the round of 16.

Coach Okan Buruk's team will hope to go further this season, but their European away record offers cause for concern. Galatasaray have won only one of their last 15 European away matches, a 3-0 victory over Ajax last season. They have drawn three and lost 11 during that stretch.

Their record against Portuguese clubs is also unfavorable. Galatasaray have faced Benfica, Porto and Braga nine times in UEFA competition, winning three, drawing one and losing five. They are winless in their last five meetings with Portuguese opposition, losing four.

Sporting have won five of their last six matches against Turkish clubs, including their last three.

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