Gambian representative: Our goal at COP29 is cooperation and support for fight against climate crisis

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The main reason for my attendance at COP29 is to collaborate with African group negotiators, other countries, and organizations to address the challenges facing the Gambia,” Malang Sambou Manneh, chief negotiator for Gambia's mitigation work program and observer for Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), told AZERTAC.

Manneh emphasized that, despite its modest size and rivers, the Gambia is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, particularly floods. He praised the excellent organization of COP29, noting its role in fostering meaningful discussions.

“The world, especially leaders, must prioritize the climate crisis,” Manneh stated, stressing the importance of decisions that lead to tangible impacts in the fight against climate change.