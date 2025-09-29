Ganja hosts meeting of CIS Council for Physical Culture and Sports

Ganja, September 29, AZERTAC

A meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the "Agreement on Cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports of the participating States of the Commonwealth of Independent States" was held in the city of Ganja.

First, the participants visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Ganja Memorial Complex.

Addressing the meeting, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, said that extensive opportunities have been created for all citizens to engage in sports, not only for professional athletes.

The minister noted that the Ganja city stadium, which hosted the opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, as well as the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, were recently inaugurated by President Ilham Aliyev.

Other speakers at the meeting included Nurlan Seitimov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, and Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, delivered speeches at the meeting. The participants were informed about the competitions, seminars, and meetings convened in Ganja within the framework of the 3rd CIS Games. The meeting also heard reports submitted by participating countries, the organization of the next CIS Games, as well as other topics.