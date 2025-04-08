Garabakh University features discussions on new world order and expectations from digital revolution

Khankendi, April 8, AZERTAC

The second panel session of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum held at Garabagh University discussed the topic "New World Order: Expectations from Economic Transformation and Digital Revolution".

The panel was moderated by Vice-Rector of ADA University and MP Fariz Ismayilzade.

In his address, Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, highlighted the joint projects between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He noted the close collaboration between the two countries in key areas such as energy, agriculture, logistics and logistics, and shed light on several major projects in these sectors. Bekturov also touched upon the positive impact of this interaction on the economic development of both countries.

Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA Global Economic Network), expressed his hope that stability would be ensured in the region in the near future. He highlighted the existing strategic partnership between Germany and Azerbaijan, emphasizing its importance in further developing relations. “Although, the current global events are concerning, it is important to strengthen collaboration between countries under such circumstances,” Urs Unkauf emphasized. He also hailed Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, saying that this event makes a significant contribution to the country’s climate policy and environmental efforts.

David Goldman, a researcher at the Corvinus Institute for Advanced Studies in the United States, shared his thoughts on AI and digitalization, stressing that artificial intelligence will radically change the labor market and business climate within the next decade.

Describing Azerbaijan as a gas supplier to Europe, Marika Karagianni, Professor at the Democritus University of Thrace, Greece, touched upon the continuous development and transformation of Azerbaijan in recent years.

The discussions also revolved around the economic independence, impact of technology on the global distribution of power, and sustainable development approaches.