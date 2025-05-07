General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
On May 7, To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the General Secretary at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
General Secretary To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, were welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]
Italy hit by wave of bad weather
- 06.05.2025 [14:12]
FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks
- 06.05.2025 [13:54]
® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
- 06.05.2025 [13:21]
Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions
- 06.05.2025 [13:18]
Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year
- 06.05.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time
- 06.05.2025 [12:41]
Belarusian PM visits Victory Park
- 06.05.2025 [12:21]
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran
- 06.05.2025 [11:54]
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors
- 06.05.2025 [11:35]