General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam proposed five issues for the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Declaration
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam proposed five goals for the implementation of the provisions reflected in the Joint Declaration signed today, during his press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the Secretary General, the first issue is to bolster relations and contacts at all levels, such as party, state, parliament and regions. Secondly, trade and economic cooperation must be stepped up through the intergovernmental commission.
“Thirdly, we must boost our relations in the fields of defense and security, develop our relations in the areas of information security, transnational crime and the fight against cybercrime,” pointed out To Lam with respect to the third issue.
Fourthly, the sides must expand cooperation in the fields of culture, sports and tourism, education, people-to-people contacts and regions..
“Fifth, we should exchange views on issues of mutual interest and support each other in organizations such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia,” added the Vietnamese leader.
