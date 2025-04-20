Geneva hosts high-level session themed "From Baku to Belém: COP29 and COP30"

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

The COP29 Presidency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) co-organized a high-level session in Geneva themed "From Baku to Belém: COP29 and COP30," marking a significant milestone in the global movement towards sustainable digital transformation.

The session focused on the Declaration on Green Digital Action (GDA), which has been endorsed by nearly 2,000 stakeholders, including 83 countries. The COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action was presented during the Digitalization Day at COP29 in Baku.

Key speakers at the session included Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other economic organizations based in Geneva, Thomas Lamanaukas, ITU Deputy Secretary-General, Catalin Marinescu, ITU’s Head of Strategy and Planning Vision, Elmar Mammadov, co-chair of the COP29 Action Agenda Group, COP29 delegation member Lala Hikmat, and Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva, Coordinator for scientific and technologic affairs, and bilateral relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

Discussions revolved around the progress made under the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Actions in implementing digital solutions into climate strategies, exploring pathways for transitioning to both digital and low-emission technologies, cross-sectoral cooperation, including synergies with the COP29 Declaration on Multi-Sectoral Pathways for Action (MAP) for sustainable and healthy cities, technological innovations, and digital inclusion.

The high-level session highlighted the importance of aligning digital transitions with global climate action goals and underlined the continuity and complementarity between the COP presidencies on Green Digital Actions, officially launched as an initiative at the first-ever high-level roundtable on GDA at COP29. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, fostering open dialogue and strengthening the global momentum for green digital transformation ahead of COP30.

The COP29 GDA Declaration remains open for endorsement. Parties and non-Parties interested in expressing support can send a note verbale or official letter by email to the COP29 Presidency at [email protected], confirming their approval.