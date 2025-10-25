Georgia imports $66 million worth of oil products from Azerbaijan in last 9 months

Tbilisi, October 25, AZERTAC

In January–September of this year, Georgia imported 1.3 million tons of oil products worth $972 million. Of this amount, 95.2 thousand tons valued at $66 million were supplied from Azerbaijan, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

It was reported that the total import value decreased by 1 percent compared to the same period last year, while the import volume increased by 10 percent. The main reason for the increase was the significant decline in global fuel prices during the first half of the year.

Russia remained the primary supplier of fuel to Georgia this year, exporting 554.6 thousand tons worth $387 million. However, the value of imports from Russia decreased by 3.4 percent compared to previous years.

Romania ranked second, supplying 242.4 thousand tons of fuel worth $183 million — a 68 percent increase. Imports from Bulgaria rose by 13 percent, and from Türkiye by 27 percent.

The volume of fuel imported from Azerbaijan decreased by 13 percent.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent