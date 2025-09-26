Georgian media: President Ilham Aliyev also restored Azerbaijan's rightful position in line with international law

Tbilisi, September 26, AZERTAC

Leading Georgian website megatv.ge portal has published an article dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day, at the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Batumi.

The article highlighted the significant role of the 44-day Patriotic War in the national history of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the glorious victory changed the geopolitical map of the region and formed new realities.

The article noted that under President Ilham Aliyev’s directives Azerbaijan has been credited with significant achievements not only in war, but also in the economic and diplomatic spheres.

The author also touched upon the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and with Georgia, which he described as expanding. Cooperation between the two countries in energy, transport and infrastructure projects plays a crucial role in the development of the South Caucasus. Projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor have become key pillars of regional stability and prosperity.

It was also noted that President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Washington in September 2025 marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijani diplomacy.

"Today, Azerbaijan stands as a supporter of peace and development, and behind this position stands the will of a victorious army and a wise leader," the article emphasized.

