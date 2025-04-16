Georgian President: Centuries-old friendship and joint well-thought-out policies have enabled us to correctly define our region’s role

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

“The special, centuries-old friendship and the joint well-thought-out policies between our countries have enabled us to correctly define the role of our region,” said President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Georgian President noted: “I am confident that our shared future includes a successful, economically strong, and prosperous South Caucasus region, where our peoples will live together not under so-called liberal values, but in accordance with their own customs and traditions.”