German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Wednesday that national team director Rudi Voller will remain in his role until Euro 2028 after signing a contract extension, according to FlashScore.

A former World Cup winner as a player who also coached Germany from 2000-2004, Voller took the position in 2023 and was also interim manager for one game following the departure of Hansi Flick in September that year.

He will now continue working with coach Julian Nagelsmann, who in January also extended his deal until 2028.

"I'm really looking forward to continuing on the path we've taken with Julian and his team until the next Euro - the path back to sporting success and into the hearts of the fans in Germany," Voller said in a statement.

"We've already made great progress. But we're not yet where we want to be."

Germany reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 on home soil, their first solid tournament run in a decade.

The US, Canada and Mexico will co-host the 2026 World Cup while England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are co-hosting the 2028 European Championship.