Ghanaian participant: If the Global North agrees to increase funding, we can overcome this challenge

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“We work on management practices in Ghana. We are striving to protect forests in our country. Simultaneously, we are creating a platform to share the research conducted or deliver it to the appropriate authorities,” Kwame Frimpong Sekyere, representative of Ghana's AbibiNsroma Foundation, told AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that climate change mostly affects the South, the COP29 participant emphasized the significance of allocating funds mainly to the South. "If the Global North agrees to increase funding, we can overcome this challenge," he added.

Frimpong Sekyere said their activities in Ghana are mainly focused on community development.