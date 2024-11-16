Ghana’s representative: I am optimistic that COP29 discussions will significantly contribute to climate change efforts

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“This is the second COP conference I have attended. We have joined the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change seeking to pursue the goal of net zero emissions,” Wilhelmina Asamoah , the employee of Ministry of Energy of Ghana, told AZERTAC.

“I am optimistic that the COP29 discussions will significantly contribute to the climate change efforts, and the commitments made will be implemented,” she noted.

Wilhelmina Asamoah praised the excellent organization of the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, noting that transport system was also perfectly arranged.