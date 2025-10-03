The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ENVIRONMENT

GHGSat Vice President: Our collaboration with SOCAR is an excellent example of the potential of satellite monitoring -  INTERVIEW

GHGSat Vice President: Our collaboration with SOCAR is an excellent example of the potential of satellite monitoring -  INTERVIEW

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, with its rich oil and gas potential, is on the threshold of new opportunities for the sustainable development of its energy sector. Amid the global fight against climate change and increasingly stringent environmental responsibility requirements, the implementation of modern greenhouse gas emissions monitoring technologies is becoming an important tool for improving the country's efficiency and competitiveness in the global market.

In this context, satellite technologies offer unique opportunities for Azerbaijan, from the accurate detection and prompt elimination of methane leaks to confirming compliance with international environmental standards. In an exclusive interview with AZERTAC, Ryan Mattson, Vice President of Oil and Gas at GHGSat Inc., a company specializing in satellite monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, discusses how satellite monitoring will help Azerbaijan not only reduce the environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector but also improve economic efficiency, strengthening the country's position in the global energy market.

-GHGSAT specializes in satellite monitoring of methane emissions. How can your technologies help Azerbaijan monitor and reduce the environmental impact of the oil and gas industry?

GHGSat satellites are purposefully designed to support industrial operators to reduce methane emissions. Our constellation can pinpoint the source of methane leaks as small as 100 kg/hr, down to the facility level, even tracing the emission to individual assets. With 14 satellites launched, we can revisit sites on a daily basis—an unmatched cadence--ensuring frequent monitoring so that no emission goes undetected for long. With this data, oil and gas operators in Azerbaijan are equipped to find and swiftly address emissions from their assets. The remote monitoring capabilities make this an easy to adapt technology in an operation.

-Azerbaijan is one of the key oil-producing countries in the region. What are the main challenges and opportunities you see in using satellite data to monitor methane emissions in this region?

Azerbaijan has a significant opportunity to leverage satellite data for methane emissions. Our work with SOCAR, which was discussed during Baku Climate Action Week, is a great example of the potential for satellite monitoring. In late 2024, GHGSat supported SOCAR with regular monitoring, which resulted in SOCAR mitigating 100% of the emissions detected.

We have found that the challenge lies in integrating satellite data into operator workflows. Satellite data can be used for applications from emissions management to infrastructure health assessments, but can be unfamiliar to operators. However, this is a challenge that can be solved: knowledge-sharing and capacity-building training programs for operators, like those of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, have made great strides towards ensuring that satellite data is used effectively.

-How can international cooperation and data exchange contribute to more transparent and effective greenhouse gas emissions management in Azerbaijan and throughout the South Caucasus?

Data is a powerful way to measure progress towards emissions-management objectives and sustainability targets as compared to emission factors. It creates a foundational understanding of the state of emissions—both the challenging spots, and the areas where advancements are being made. Sharing regional lessons learned, backed by data, can create a ripple effect for the region. This is especially relevant for the South Caucasus given the primacy of oil and gas to economies in the region.

-In Azerbaijan, public and private companies are increasingly implementing environmental standards and ESG practices. How can satellite monitoring become a tool for confirming compliance with these standards?

Satellite monitoring is a critical tool to support companies to confirm compliance, offering an independent source of accurate data on emissions that all stakeholders can trust. For operators, satellite data can be integrated into regulatory filings, sustainability reports, and ESG disclosers to demonstrate adherence to environmental standards. Satellite data also helps with early detection of leaks or anomalies, allowing prompt corrective action before an emission causes significant methane to enter the atmosphere.

-What economic benefits can Azerbaijani oil and gas companies derive from implementing satellite monitoring of methane emissions?

The economic benefits from satellite monitoring manifest in three primary ways for oil and gas companies. First, keeping methane in the pipeline, rather than the atmosphere, increases yields for operators, reducing the financial losses stemming from lost product. Second, satellite monitoring and the accurate data on methane emissions that it provides ensures that Azerbaijani operator can export to nations with stringent regulatory policies, like Europe, opening new markets. In addition, satellite monitoring can act as a first warning about asset health, enabling an early clue about infrastructure damage that allows for optimization of maintenance planning. The boost in operational efficiency from these three levers makes oil and gas companies more competitive in a global market.

-How are changes in global greenhouse gas emissions regulations affecting the requirements for the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan, and what role do innovative technologies play in this?

Globally, we are seeing trends towards stricter regulations on emissions intensity that are driving new ways of managing emissions. Europe's new European Methane Regulation is a case in point. Hand in hand with these trends, however, have also come the rise of technologies like GHGSat's satellites that give operators the power to detect and mitigate emissions, often at no net cost or even profitably. While there is a global shift towards strengthened emissions management, operators are also better-equipped to take action.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva
  • 03.10.2025 [15:54]

International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week
  • 02.10.2025 [14:40]

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity
  • 02.10.2025 [13:04]

Scientists warn of hidden mercury threat in ocean due to human activity

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness
  • 01.10.2025 [20:56]

Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities
  • 01.10.2025 [19:58]

Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues
  • 01.10.2025 [19:35]

Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities
  • 01.10.2025 [17:51]

Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors
  • 01.10.2025 [16:03]

Baku Climate Action Week 2025 features discussions on strengthening climate resilience across sectors

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness
  • 01.10.2025 [16:01]

Baku Climate Action Week features roundtable on climate-resilient agribusiness

President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic world is our family!

  • [22:07]

Israel's cessation of attacks crucial for regional peace efforts: Turkish president

  • [21:41]

11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

  • [21:35]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s Nihad Abasov claims country’s first gold medal in wrestling

  • [20:33]

Two more Azerbaijani wrestlers win medals at CIS Games

  • [20:29]

Azerbaijani karate fighters shine with nine medals at 3rd CIS Games

  • [20:28]

Euronews TV channel highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku

  • [20:12]

® Bakcell becomes key partner of the “Innovation and Artificial Intelligence” conference

  • [20:01]

ICESCO Regional Office in Baku welcomes visitors at International Book Fair

  • [19:47]

China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day

  • [19:40]

Five Azerbaijani male boxers into 3rd CIS Games finals, nine claim bronzes

  • [19:33]

Abbas Abbasov: Azerbaijan stands as a global platform for peoples striving for independence and liberation

  • [19:29]

GHGSat Vice President: Our collaboration with SOCAR is an excellent example of the potential of satellite monitoring -  INTERVIEW

  • [18:35]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding his working visit to Denmark VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding his working visit to Denmark VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

  • [18:15]

Serhii Nahorniak: We are grateful to our Azerbaijani friends for supporting the supply of gas to Ukraine

  • [18:03]

Azerbaijani athletes conclude 3rd CIS Games with six medals in trampoline gymnastics

  • [18:00]

Azerbaijan’s NOC officials attend 45th EOC Seminar and Olympic Solidarity Forum

  • [17:59]

Nigar Arpadarai: As climate change will impact every sector, young people must demonstrate increased flexibility

  • [17:37]

Czech short stories published in Azerbaijani

  • [17:11]

3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijani gymnasts take bronze in synchronized trampoline

  • [16:53]

Sustainability Careers Fair organized within Baku Climate Action Week

  • [16:52]

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke abdicates in favour of son

  • [16:45]

OTS Secretary General: We are confident in further enhancement of our cooperation in the coming period

  • [16:39]

Azerbaijani gymnasts win CIS Games bronze in synchronized trampoline program

  • [16:12]

Azerbaijani athlete wins epee fencing bronze at CIS Games

  • [16:06]

SOCAR and Uniper host 9th Coordination Committee meeting

  • [16:00]

International conference on Caspian Sea organized at initiative of Leyla Aliyeva

  • [15:54]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We proudly celebrate 16th anniversary of signing of Nakhchivan Agreement

  • [15:28]

The number of international students increases in Uzbekistan

  • [15:07]

Israel MFA: No aid was found onboard the Flotilla

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on statistics

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan wins another gold at 3rd CIS Games

  • [14:38]

11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit wraps up

  • [14:32]

Azerbaijan participates in Administrative Board Meeting of Union of Turkish World Municipalities

  • [14:18]

Yamato University makes presentation about Azerbaijan

  • [14:14]

Armenian FM: Railway construction with Azerbaijan could take at least two years

  • [14:04]

Rogue planet gains 6 billion tonnes per second in record growth spurt

  • [13:27]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector expected to reach 70% of Azerbaijan’s economy

  • [13:02]

Baku hosts meeting of International Civil Defence Organization

  • [13:01]

Azerbaijan’s prospects reviewed in QS World University Rankings

  • [12:51]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance hosts meeting with UK delegation

  • [12:40]

Aktürkoğlu brace earns Fenerbahçe 2-1 win over Nice in Europa League

  • [12:37]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [12:33]

Hungary buys gas from France's Engie

  • [12:27]

Azerbaijani delegation of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries visits South Korea

  • [12:23]

Results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition announced

  • [12:04]

President of Azerbaijan highly values exchange of views with Iraqi counterpart in New York

  • [11:56]

State of emergency declared in Tsarevo Municipality, Southeastern Bulgaria due to heavy rainfall

  • [11:50]

President Ilham Aliyev: The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction

  • [11:43]

Azerbaijani President: Germany is an important partner for us

  • [11:40]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

  • [11:19]

To His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea

  • [11:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • [11:17]

Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia to cooperate in halal industry

  • [11:11]

Foreign kids in Japan out of school rises above 1,000 in 2024 survey

  • [11:11]

Trial of Armenian citizens accused of multiple crimes to continue next week

  • [10:56]

Study finds fibre-optic cables could detect geohazards early

  • [10:55]

Abu Dhabi Chamber expands international presence with two agreements in USA

  • [10:53]

Series of exhibitions on Azerbaijan’s mine problem held in Europe for the first time through NGOs

  • [10:52]

Most effective digital interventions to stop smoking identified

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [09:46]
Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Six Azerbaijani female boxers advance to CIS Games final

  • 02.10.2025 [20:26]

® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!

  • 02.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

  • 02.10.2025 [19:11]

SOCAR President meets with Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer

  • 02.10.2025 [19:10]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen VIDEO

Azerbaijani gymnasts advance to CIS Games final in synchronized program

  • 02.10.2025 [18:31]

Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]

Azerbaijan, Japan hold political consultations

  • 02.10.2025 [18:30]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen VIDEO

Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan managed to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North

  • 02.10.2025 [17:53]

Treasures of Karabakh cuisine at “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

  • 02.10.2025 [17:26]

Analyst: Italy keen on strengthening dialogue between Baku and EU

  • 02.10.2025 [17:23]

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

  • 02.10.2025 [16:50]

Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

SOCAR President: We worked out a long-term cooperation plan with Europe

  • 02.10.2025 [16:45]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

  • 02.10.2025 [16:40]

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan serve the common progress of our peoples

  • 02.10.2025 [16:39]

Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee joins 14th session of OIC Statistical Commission in Ankara

  • 02.10.2025 [16:38]

Baku Initiative Group achieves international triumph

  • 02.10.2025 [16:31]

Two dead in attack near UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot by police

  • 02.10.2025 [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

  • 02.10.2025 [16:12]

Türkiye's exports in September reach all-time high of $22.6B

  • 02.10.2025 [16:09]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Copenhagen VIDEO

First solar panel installed at 445MW Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant

  • 02.10.2025 [15:37]

To His Excellency Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:20]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Victim who identified Levon Mnatsakanyan during trial says he was struck on head with fist and butt of rifle

  • 02.10.2025 [15:18]

Bulgaria participates at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 world exhibition in Aichi

  • 02.10.2025 [15:13]

Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

  • 02.10.2025 [15:12]

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 194 casualties, over 8.7 trillion VND in damage

  • 02.10.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijani badminton team ranks 3rd at CIS Games

  • 02.10.2025 [14:57]

Philippines: Death toll from 6.9-magnitude earthquake rises to 72

  • 02.10.2025 [14:56]

Baku hosts event themed “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” within Baku Climate Action Week

  • 02.10.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan takes part in Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025 and KAZENERGY Forum

  • 02.10.2025 [14:34]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening plenary session of 7th European Political Community Summit VIDEO