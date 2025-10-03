Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, with its rich oil and gas potential, is on the threshold of new opportunities for the sustainable development of its energy sector. Amid the global fight against climate change and increasingly stringent environmental responsibility requirements, the implementation of modern greenhouse gas emissions monitoring technologies is becoming an important tool for improving the country's efficiency and competitiveness in the global market.

In this context, satellite technologies offer unique opportunities for Azerbaijan, from the accurate detection and prompt elimination of methane leaks to confirming compliance with international environmental standards. In an exclusive interview with AZERTAC, Ryan Mattson, Vice President of Oil and Gas at GHGSat Inc., a company specializing in satellite monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane, discusses how satellite monitoring will help Azerbaijan not only reduce the environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector but also improve economic efficiency, strengthening the country's position in the global energy market.

-GHGSAT specializes in satellite monitoring of methane emissions. How can your technologies help Azerbaijan monitor and reduce the environmental impact of the oil and gas industry?

GHGSat satellites are purposefully designed to support industrial operators to reduce methane emissions. Our constellation can pinpoint the source of methane leaks as small as 100 kg/hr, down to the facility level, even tracing the emission to individual assets. With 14 satellites launched, we can revisit sites on a daily basis—an unmatched cadence--ensuring frequent monitoring so that no emission goes undetected for long. With this data, oil and gas operators in Azerbaijan are equipped to find and swiftly address emissions from their assets. The remote monitoring capabilities make this an easy to adapt technology in an operation.

-Azerbaijan is one of the key oil-producing countries in the region. What are the main challenges and opportunities you see in using satellite data to monitor methane emissions in this region?

Azerbaijan has a significant opportunity to leverage satellite data for methane emissions. Our work with SOCAR, which was discussed during Baku Climate Action Week, is a great example of the potential for satellite monitoring. In late 2024, GHGSat supported SOCAR with regular monitoring, which resulted in SOCAR mitigating 100% of the emissions detected.

We have found that the challenge lies in integrating satellite data into operator workflows. Satellite data can be used for applications from emissions management to infrastructure health assessments, but can be unfamiliar to operators. However, this is a challenge that can be solved: knowledge-sharing and capacity-building training programs for operators, like those of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, have made great strides towards ensuring that satellite data is used effectively.

-How can international cooperation and data exchange contribute to more transparent and effective greenhouse gas emissions management in Azerbaijan and throughout the South Caucasus?

Data is a powerful way to measure progress towards emissions-management objectives and sustainability targets as compared to emission factors. It creates a foundational understanding of the state of emissions—both the challenging spots, and the areas where advancements are being made. Sharing regional lessons learned, backed by data, can create a ripple effect for the region. This is especially relevant for the South Caucasus given the primacy of oil and gas to economies in the region.

-In Azerbaijan, public and private companies are increasingly implementing environmental standards and ESG practices. How can satellite monitoring become a tool for confirming compliance with these standards?

Satellite monitoring is a critical tool to support companies to confirm compliance, offering an independent source of accurate data on emissions that all stakeholders can trust. For operators, satellite data can be integrated into regulatory filings, sustainability reports, and ESG disclosers to demonstrate adherence to environmental standards. Satellite data also helps with early detection of leaks or anomalies, allowing prompt corrective action before an emission causes significant methane to enter the atmosphere.

-What economic benefits can Azerbaijani oil and gas companies derive from implementing satellite monitoring of methane emissions?

The economic benefits from satellite monitoring manifest in three primary ways for oil and gas companies. First, keeping methane in the pipeline, rather than the atmosphere, increases yields for operators, reducing the financial losses stemming from lost product. Second, satellite monitoring and the accurate data on methane emissions that it provides ensures that Azerbaijani operator can export to nations with stringent regulatory policies, like Europe, opening new markets. In addition, satellite monitoring can act as a first warning about asset health, enabling an early clue about infrastructure damage that allows for optimization of maintenance planning. The boost in operational efficiency from these three levers makes oil and gas companies more competitive in a global market.

-How are changes in global greenhouse gas emissions regulations affecting the requirements for the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan, and what role do innovative technologies play in this?

Globally, we are seeing trends towards stricter regulations on emissions intensity that are driving new ways of managing emissions. Europe's new European Methane Regulation is a case in point. Hand in hand with these trends, however, have also come the rise of technologies like GHGSat's satellites that give operators the power to detect and mitigate emissions, often at no net cost or even profitably. While there is a global shift towards strengthened emissions management, operators are also better-equipped to take action.