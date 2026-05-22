Giorgi Khaindrava: Excellent organization of WUF13 carries significant importance for the wider region

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The high-level organization of WUF13 in Baku is important not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire region. I congratulate my Azerbaijani brothers on this occasion,” Giorgi Khaindrava, Georgian political expert, told AZERTAC.

Giorgi Khaindrava emphasized that hosting the forum in Baku highlights the region’s growing global importance. He noted Azerbaijan’s urban development progress and statements by leaders from Azerbaijan and Georgia, stressing both countries’ focus on sustainable urban growth and balanced development. He also said Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation is a model, and the forum showcased steady progress in urbanization, infrastructure, and long-term planning.

Giorgi Khaindrava noted that neglect in the Soviet era led to long-term consequences, while today effective urbanization policies are yielding positive results. Having known Baku for 65 years, he noted that the city’s current development reflects a strong focus on modernization and urban planning.