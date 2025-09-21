Global icons Martin Garrix and Glass Animals perform at Baku Crystal Hall

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

As part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, the Baku Crystal Hall hosted a spectacular concert, bringing together two global icons on one stage — DJ and producer Martin Garrix and British indie-pop sensation Glass Animals.

The evening began with Glass animals, the UK’s alternative pop and electronic music scene. With chart-topping hits like “Heat Waves,” “Gooey,” “Life Itself,” and “Tokyo Drifting,” and unforgettable performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, they have conquered audiences across the globe.

The band's first-ever performance in Baku was met with an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Their lead singer expressed a desire to return to the city in the future, noting the warm hospitality they experienced.

The energy escalated as Martin Garrix, one of the world’s most in-demand DJs and the legend of electronic music, took the stage. He delivered an electrifying set, thrilling fans with his chart-topping tracks like "Animals," "Scared to Be Lonely", and "In the Name of Love".

Accompanied by spectacular visual effects, Garrix's high-energy performance created one of the most unforgettable moments of the race weekend.