“Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Right for Sovereign Futures” - Panel session

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The Baku-hosted Forum titled “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" featured the panel discussion on the theme “Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Right for Sovereign Futures.”

The panel session was moderated by Parvana Valiyava, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, and Carlyle G. Corbin, International Advisor on Governance.

Addressing the session, Pradeep Paulose, Programme Officer in the Division of Strategic Planning and South-South Cooperation (SPP/SSC) at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said that NGOs can help shape the future within the international development ecosystem, playing a crucial role in this regard. He noted that NGOs can monitor the skills gaps hindering youth employment and the barriers faced by entrepreneurs in accessing primary markets.

Omar Ashour, Professor of Security and Military Studies, Director of Strategic Studies at ACRPS (Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies), noted that the Global South NGO Platform provides a united front to join together in combatting the injustices faced by the countries of the South today and in the future.

Mohamed Osman, Regional Representative, UN-mandated University for Peace (UPEACE), Special Economic Advisor to the President of Somalia, underlined that based on his experience working with local NGOs in Somalia, despite many years of operation, these organizations still face a lack of skills and are struggling to move forward.

Abiel Elson, Youth Ambassador of Zimbabwe, mentioned that the Global South NGO Forum is not only a development-oriented initiative, but also a platform for promoting local knowledge, highlighting and promoting community-based innovations.

In his remarks, Salem Ayenan, President and Founder of the Future for Future NGO, emphasized the importance for young people, organizations and communities from different countries of the Global South to unite their efforts and collaborate.

Other speakers at the session included Getahun Mosissa, Justice For All-PF Ethiopia, Assistant Professor, Head of the Governance and Human Rights Department at Justice for All PFE, and Lecturer at Addis Ababa University, Balkonan Richard, Representative of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat, Vanuatu, and Mahammoud Mouhidine, President of the Mayotte Liberation League of the Comoros Islands.

The event was followed by a Q&A session.

The Forum brings together leaders of influential non-governmental organizations and civil society representatives from 116 countries, covering about 80 percent of the world's population.