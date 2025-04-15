Global warming continues: March 2025 one of the hottest on record

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reports that March 2025 was marked by unusually high global and regional temperatures, according to Kazinform News Agency.

It was the second-warmest March on record worldwide, with the global average surface air temperature reaching 14.06°C—0.65°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.6°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

In Europe, March 2025 was the warmest ever recorded, with average land temperatures 2.41°C above normal. Eastern Europe and southwest Russia saw the most extreme warmth, while the Iberian Peninsula experienced cooler-than-average conditions. Outside Europe, above-average temperatures were recorded across the Arctic, North America, parts of Asia, and Australia, while northern Canada and eastern Russia were colder than average.

Sea surface temperatures also remained very high. The global average (between 60°S and 60°N) for March was 20.96°C, the second-highest for that month. Some regions, like the Mediterranean Sea and northeast Atlantic, even surpassed previous records.

Arctic sea ice extent reached the lowest ever recorded for March in the 47-year satellite record, continuing a four-month streak of record lows. Antarctic sea ice was also significantly reduced, at 24% below average.

In terms of rainfall, southern Europe was hit by storms and floods, particularly in the Iberian Peninsula, while the UK, Ireland, central Europe, and areas around the Black Sea were drier than usual. Drought also affected parts of North America, Asia, southern Africa, and Australia, while wetter-than-average conditions were observed in regions like eastern Canada, the Middle East, and northeastern Australia.

These findings highlight ongoing shifts in global climate patterns.